Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 7:26

Police arrested the wife of drug racketeer Mole Chaminda yesterday.

She was arrested along with 270 grams of heroin worth over 2 million rupees from Kesel-wattha – Kumara Doratuwa area.

It is reported that the 33 old wife of Mole Chaminda who is in prison is engaged in distributing drugs in Grandpass area.