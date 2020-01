Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 7:36

Dubai court’s decision today regarding the 3 youth who posted comments of facebook on Easter attacks.

The Dubai court’s decision regarding the 3 youth who posted sensitive comments of facebook on Easter attacks is scheduled to be delivered today.

Dr. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero made the revelation for the first time at a media briefing on the 15th that three Sri Lankan youths have been arrested and charged in Dubai courts.

The Thera asked the government to mediate to save the youths.