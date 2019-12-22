Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 13:06

A circular issued banning direct deals between state bodies and foreign agencies

Government ministers and state institutions, including Provincial Councils, have been banned from entering into direct agreements or memoranda of understanding with foreign investors, lending agencies, international non-governmental organisations and embassies.



The ban was imposed by the President’s office with immediate effect.



All concerned have been directed to follow “due process” in entering into such agreements or MoUs.



This include clearance from the Ministry of Foreign Relations, the Finance Ministry, the Attorney General and the Central Bank.



Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara on Thursday sent out a circular to all ministries setting out the criteria of the manner in which agreements should be reached.



