Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 13:10

Water levels in all the reservoirs exceed 86 percent

The Irrigation Department states that due to incessant showers water levels in 75 reservoirs have exceeded 86 percent.



It is also reported that 41 reservoirs are spilling over.



34 thousand 842 individuals have been affected by the prevalent adverse weather.



The disaster management centre said that 16 thousand 892 affected individuals are currently occupying 120 secure locations.



Meanwhile the red alert landslide warning which was issued to Matale, Badulla, Nuwara-eliya and Kandy districts have been extended until 4 pm today by the national building research organization.



Furthermore secondary landslide warnings have been issued to Monaragala and Ratnapura districts.



Three individuals have died due to adverse weather and the tri forces together with police are rendering their 24 hour assistance for search and rescue operations.