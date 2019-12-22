Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 13:07

Deployment of Tri- forces for public security extended

2,293

Views

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued an Extraordinary Gazette calling upon the armed forces to maintain public order across the country with effect from today.



The President issued the gazette notification yesterday by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance.



Accordingly, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have been called out for the maintenance of public order in all administrative districts.