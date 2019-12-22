Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 13:08

Legal action initiated against shops selling rice at prices above Maximum retail price

An operation launched by the Consumer Affairs Authority and Sri Lanka Police is currently underway to raid shops selling rice above the Maximum Retail Price imposed by the government.



Recently, the CAA gazetted a Maximum Retail Price on Samba and Nadu rice at 98 rupees per kg.



According to the President's Media Division, 3963 shops were inspected during raids conducted on Thursday and Friday.



The police said they were able to identify 512 stalls selling rice at a price higher than controlled price.



Meanwhile, Legal action has been initiated against 300 shops that have been selling rice at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price.