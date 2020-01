Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 19:05

2 accomplices of Wele Suda arrested; 2 Policemen of UURAGAHA injured after assault by suspect

2 accomplices of Wele Suda - who is currently in prison, have been arrested along with heroin worth 7.5 Million Rupees.

They were arrested by the Police STF from Ratmalana and Piliyandala areas.

Meanwhile, 2 Policemen were injured when they had attempted to arrest a suspect in the Uuragasman-Handiya area in Elpitiya yesterday.