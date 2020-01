Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 19:04

Complaint against Patali to the Police Headquarters over the disappearance of Ekneligoda

The Mawbima Wenuwen Ranaviruwo organization has filed a complaint with the Police Headquarters stating that former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka should be the chief suspect in the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda.

Convenor of the Organization retired Major, Ajith Prasanna expressed these views.