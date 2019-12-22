Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 19:04

13 districts affected by rain; sluice gates of Kawudulla and Kanthale opened; 8 train journeys cancelled

3 persons have died and 51 thousand 146 persons have been affected due to the inclement weather affecting 13 districts in the island.



Sluice gates of 43 reservoirs out of the 75 main reservoirs are currently overflowing.



The Sri Lanka Air Force carried out a special operation today to rescue 26 persons who were trapped in the Karadiyaanu area in Batticaloa.



Due to heavy rains, 2 sluice gates of the Kawudulla reservoir have been opened by 6 inches each while Kanthale was also overflowing.



Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Kodippilli said that those living in nearby low lying areas should be cautious.



Meanwhile the red alert landslide warning which was issued to few areas in Matale, Badulla, Nuwara-eliya and Kandy districts have been extended until 4 pm tomorrow by the National Building Research Organization.



Moneragala and Ratnapura have also been named as districts prone to landslides.



Meanwhile, 8 train journeys including 2 night mails each from Colombo to Batticaloa and Colombo to Trincomalee have been cancelled as rail tracks are under water.



