The Department of Meteorology announced that heavy rains will continue in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces today (23) and will reduce temporarily after the 25.

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 11:29

The department further states that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, North Central and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota and Matale Districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the rest of the island especially after 2 pm.

Heavy rains around 100-150 mm are expected in some areas in the Northern Province, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts.



Heavy rains around 75-100 mm are expected in some areas in the Central Province and Ampara, Batticaloa and Nuwara Eliya Districts and around 75 mm is some areas in the Sabaragamuwa province.



Heavy showers of around 50mm are also expected at some places in the Western Province and Galle and Matara districts.