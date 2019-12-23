Isis in Iraq: Militants 'getting stronger again'

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 6:43

There are growing indications that the Islamic State Terrorist group is re-organising in Iraq, two years after losing the last of its territory in the country.

Kurdish and Western intelligence officials have told the BBC that the IS presence in Iraq is a sophisticated insurgency, and IS attacks are increasing.

The terrorists are now more skilled and more dangerous than al-Qaeda, according to a top Kurdish counter-terrorism official.

The veteran intelligence chief delivered his stark assessment in a London accent - the legacy of years in the UK after his family had to flee from the regime of Saddam Hussein.