Monday, 23 December 2019 - 7:29

Compensation of One million rupees for deaths owing to wild elephant attacks

State minister of wild life resources, Wimalaweera Dissanayake says that attention has been drawn to provide a compensation of 1 million rupees for deaths owing to wild elephant attacks, and using new technology and equipment to minimize elephant intrusions in villages.

He stated this attending a discussion held at the Mahiyanganaya divisional secretariats office yesterday regarding the human elephant conflict in the Mahiyangana and Rideemaliyadda areas.