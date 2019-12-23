TNA+prepares+for+a+decision+on+the+upcoming+general+election

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 7:27

Reports say that the TNA has decided to contest from several districts at the upcoming general election.

It has been decided to hold a special discussion about this after 26thof this month.

Currently TNA leader R. Sambandan is on an Indian tour.

A decision regarding the mode of contesting at the election will be taken after his return to the island.

According to current reports the TNA is poised for contesting from the Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Ratnapura, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts as well.