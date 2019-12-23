Monday, 23 December 2019 - 7:28

64000 individuals in 13 districts affected owing to inclement weather;42 irrigation reservoirs exceed spill level Rains to continue today as well

4,291

Views

The Disaster Management Centre says that 64 thousand 608 individuals of 18 thousand 840 families have been affected owing to the inclement weather which has affected 13 districts.



The met department states that the prevailing heavy showery condition is likely to continue further over the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces today and it will reduce to some extent gradually from 25th.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambanthota districts.



The department of irrigation noted that the percentage of water in 75 main reservoirs have exceeded 87% and 42 reservoirs continue to exceed spill level.



The director of the water management unit, Janaki Meegasthenna noted that 6 sluice gates of the Kantale reservoir have been opened and residents of Mollipothana, Kinya, Thabalagamuwa must stay vigilant.



The National building research organization says that the landslide warning issued to Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Moneragala and Ratnapura districts continues to be in effect.



The trains control unit noted that owing to flooding between the Konwewa and Kalawewa train stations, trains will not be in operation on the Trincomalee- Batticaloe railway line.



