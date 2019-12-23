An associate of ‘Angoda Lokka’ arrested with heroin

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 9:24

A close associate of Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, an organized crime gang leader who has fled to India, has been arrested in Brandiawatta, Wellampitiya.

The suspect was arrested following a tip off received by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Police have recovered 26 grams and 800 milligrams of heroin from his possession.

The STF stated that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had close links with Angoda Lokka and was involved in drug trafficking and extortion.