An+investigation+report+reveals+that+the+Ceylon+Petroleum+Corporation+has+spent+107+million+on+overtime+payments

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 9:23

A report summoned by the minister in charge has revealed that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has spent over Rs. 107 million in overtime payments in November.

A few days ago, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera instructed the General Manager of CPC to submit a report on the contradictions in the overtime payment of CPC.

The report was handed over to the Minister last Friday.

This report further indicates that although the approved cadre of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation is 3248, there are only 2375 employees at present.

The report further states that there is a shortage of about 900 employees and there are about 760 vacancies in the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery.