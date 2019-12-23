Former+Minister+Rajitha+to+court

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 9:54

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has now appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court for the consideration of his anticipatory bail application.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by the former Minister Rajitha Senaratne seeking an injunction order preventing his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department with regard to the white van media conference on the 20.

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne filed a revised bail application before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on the same day (20th) afternoon seeking a restraining order against his impending arrest with regard to the white van media conference.



