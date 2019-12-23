CID+to+obtain+statements+from+Rishard+and+Hakeem+on+Easter+Sunday+attacks+Pujith+and+Hemasiri+further+remanded

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 10:53

State Councilor Dilipa Peries stated that the CID is preparing to record statements from former ministers Rishard Badi Udin and Rauff Hakeem with regard to the ongoing investigations in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.

The case was taken before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage this morning.

In addition, former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera were further remanded until January 6th next year.

Both are currently in remand for their failure to discharge their duties properly to prevent the Easter Sunday Attacks thereby aiding manslaughter.

Meanwhile, Prison Commissioner General Jayasiri Tennakoon stated that he has not received a request from the suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera to release him for 60 hours on January 2nd to attend his son’s wedding.











