President+to+Anuradhapura+to+look+into+flood+victims

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 11:59

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa engaged in a tour of Anuradhapura to inspect the relief activities for flood-affected people following heavy rains.

President Rajapaksa met political authorities and public officials at the Presidents House in Anuradhapura this morning.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the President has instructed the officials to continue relief measures in the affected areas.

The Disaster Management Centre says that 65 thousand 316 individuals of 19 thousand 072 families have been affected owing to the inclement weather which has affected 13 districts.

The met department states that the prevailing heavy showery condition is likely to continue further over the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces today and it will reduce to some extent gradually from 25th.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Matale and Hambanthota districts.

The department of irrigation noted that the percentage of water in 75 main reservoirs have exceeded 87% and 42 reservoirs continue to exceed spill levels.

The director of the water management unit, Janaki Meegasthenna noted that 6 sluice gates of the Kantale reservoir have been opened and residents of Mollipothaana, Kinniya and Thambalagamuwa must stay vigilant.

The National building research organization says that the landslide warning issued to Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Moneragala and Ratnapura districts continue to be in effect.

The train control unit noted that owing to flooding between the Konwewa and Kalawewa train stations, trains will not be in operation on the Trincomalee- Batticaloe railway line.



