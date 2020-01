Monday, 23 December 2019 - 11:59

Three persons engaged in treasure hunting in the Ridimaliyadda - Olangangoda forest reserve in Mahiyanganaya, have been arrested by the Police.

Police stated that a large number of treasure hunting equipment used by them was also seized from the suspects.

The suspects are aged 20, 28 and 36 and are residents of Ridimaliyadda, Kandaketiya and Digana