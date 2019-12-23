Monday, 23 December 2019 - 11:51

Rajitha files a revision bail application for the 3rd time; UNF MP’s to meet the Speaker.

2,048

Views

Former minister Rajitha Senarathna filed a revision bail application for the third time today requesting the court to grant him anticipatory bail preventing him from being arrested in connection with the ‘white van media conference’.



Earlier, the anticipatory bail application of Senarathna was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate last Friday.



Later, he filed a fresh application on the same day but it was postponed to be heard today.



However, the hearing was postponed to this afternoon and, in between, former minister Senarathna filed another revision bail application for the third time.



The two addressees of the so-called white van media conference have already been remanded until December 27th.



Meanwhile, a discussion between UNP parliamentarians and the speaker is held at the parliament complex at this moment.



The parliament had to convene on December 3rd but it was prorogued on the midnight of December 2nd.



The new parliament is to be convened on January 3rd.



In addition, a meeting between the speaker and the members of the UNF will be held this noon.



A member stated that the arrest of MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka will be discussed during the meeting.



At the same time, UNF coalition leaders will meet at the parliament complex today.