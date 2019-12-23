Monday, 23 December 2019 - 14:26

Presidential Commission on Easter Attacks continue to record evidence today

Sanjeewa Bandara, who was the Superintendent of Police in the Colombo North Division at the time of the Easter attack, is presently testifying before the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.



His name was mentioned, pertaining to his failure to act adequately on the circulars regarding the impending threat of attack forwarded by senior officers, during the recently conducted inquiry into evidences.



Police Inspector Sudathsiri Upendra, who was acting as the personal assistant to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeewa Bandara, testified before the Presidential Commission that he had given a false testimony about the Easter attack to the CID and the Police Special Investigation Unit to protect SP Sanjeewa Bandara according to his request.



Inspector Sudathsiri Upendra was accused before the Commission of forcing the OICs and the lower officials to file the pre-notification letter regarding the Easter attack as if they had been forwarded it before the tragic events, even though they did not receive the letter.



This was stated by the Police officers from different stations including Modara and Jampettah Street, who gave evidence earlier.



However, giving evidence, Inspector Sudathsiri Upendra stated recently that the warning circular received by the office of the Colombo North Superintendent of Police where he served, had mentioned the possibility of an attack by the Thawheed Jamaat organization.



Police Inspector Upendra stated that he had informed Superintendent of Police Sanjeewa Bandara regarding this matter. He further stated that the dispatch register at the Police Superintendent's office was altered after the attack on the advice of Superintendent of Police Sanjeewa Bandara who is giving evidence today.



Inspector Sudathsiri Upendra, who gave evidence in this manner, has also arrived at the Presidential Commission today and has been given the opportunity to cross-examine the accused Superintendent of Police Sanjeewa Bandara, through a lawyer.



