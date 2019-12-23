Monday, 23 December 2019 - 14:27

Rains expected to reduce

The Department of Meteorology states that the rain will be temporarily reduced from Wednesday (25).



The Department stated that rain is expected in the Uva and North Central provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts this afternoon while Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western Provinces will experience heavy showers of 50 to 75 mm.



The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanthurai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa and the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam will experience heavy winds of around 70-80 kmph during thunder showers.