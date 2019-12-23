Monday, 23 December 2019 - 14:42

Matale Municipal Council budget defeated for second time

The UNP controlled Matale Municipal Council budget has been defeated today for the second time.



This was when Mayor Daljith Aluvihare presented the Budget for the year 2020.



It was first defeated on the 18th. During the voting, 10 votes were cast against the budget while only 7 voted in favour.



Six members representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, two SLFP members and two members of the Workers Congress and the JVP voted against the budget.



Our correspondent stated that 10 UNP MPs are representing the Municipal Council and two of them have abstained from voting.



A member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and a member of the United Progressive Alliance have abstained from voting.