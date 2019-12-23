Archbishop+makes+a+request+to+make+future+electricity+projects+eco-friendly

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 14:56

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says that priority should be given to environment friendly electricity generation without allowing coal power plants to be used in the country's power projects.

This was when the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera visited the residence of the Archbishop of Colombo today (23).

The Archbishop said that giving priority to diesel and coal power plants would cause serious environmental damage.

The Minister has informed the Archbishop that the power and energy projects would be implemented based on the decisions taken by a committee comprising of a representative of the clergy and religious priests and the experts in the field of power generation.