Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne's revised bail application to be considered on December 30

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 15:38

The court decided to take up the amended bail application filed by former minister Rajitha Senaratne seeking an injunction order against arresting him with regard to the white van media conference, for hearing on the 30th of this month.

This was when the anticipatory bail application was called before Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage. The Magistrate also issued notice to the respondents to appear in court on that day.

The respondents are the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Officer in Charge conducting the investigation.

The first anticipatory bail application filed by Rajitha Senaratne was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court on Thursday. A second anticipatory bail application was filed by him in court on the same day.

The consideration of the second bail application was postponed until today and the amendments have been added to the second anticipatory bail application when it was called for hearing.