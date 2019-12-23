Hydro power generation up to 68.34%

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 18:05

Hydro power electricity generation has increased to 68.34% in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Power and Energy stated that the water capacity of all the electricity generating reservoirs has exceeded 94.55%.



According to the Ministry of Power and Energy the Castlereagh reservoir has been filled up to 92.7 percent, Maussakele reservoir 92.8 percent, Kotmale 89.8 percent and Randenigala 93.6 percent.



In addition, the Samanala Wewa reservoir is 100 percent full. The Ministry of Power and Energy further stated that due to this, the private sector electricity generation using fuel has been completely stopped since yesterday.