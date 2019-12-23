The bridge overlooking the historic Kudumbigala monastery, which was severely damaged by the floods, to be restored immediately

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 18:04

Roads and highways Ministry secretary Ranjith Premasiri stated that the main bridge on the dilapidated access road to the historic Kudumbigala monastery in Panama, Ampara will be restored immediately under the special instructions of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

With the recent rains to ​​Ampara the bridge has been completely submerged and it is also reported that the bridge has been severely damaged.

The monks who live in the historic Kudumbigala Aranya Senasana and the devotees who visit the Aranya Senasana are also severely inconvenienced due to the run-down bridge and the flood waters.

Mr. Ranjith Premasiri stated that the iron bridge will be constructed within a short period of time under the instruction of President Gotabhaya Rajapakse.