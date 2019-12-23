Court permits to record a statement from Pujith Jayasundara in connection with Rajagiriya motor accident;Patalai’s mobile phone data to the CCD.

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 16:59

The Colombo Magistrate ordered the Welikada Prison Superintendent to facilitate the Colombo Crimes Division to record a statement from the suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera.

Police expect to record a statement with regard to the motor accident where a youth was injured after being hit by the vehicle of MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka at Rajagiriya in 2016.

The Crimes Division requested the court that it needs to record a statement from Pujith Jayasundera as his name has been mentioned in connection with the incident.

In addition, Colombo Additional Magistrate, Lochana Abeywickrama ordered the telecommunication companies to provide the data reports of several mobile phones used by MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka to the Colombo Crimes Division.