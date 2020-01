Monday, 23 December 2019 - 18:48

Court has imposed an overseas travel ban on MP Rajitha Senaratne. This is response to a request made by the Criminal Investigation Department from the Colombo Additional Magistrate, Priyantha Liyanage.

The CID requested the court to impose a travel ban on MP Rajitha Senaratne since the white van media briefing has been carried out under his full guidance and the CID needs to continue the related inquiry without an interruption.