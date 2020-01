Monday, 23 December 2019 - 22:00

4 killed owing to an accident on the southern expressway

Four persons including 3 Indian Nationals have been killed in a road accident at Kurundugahahetekma on the Southern Expressway yesterday.

Two other persons have been injured in the incident.

The accident had taken place between Kurundugahahetekma and Welipenna area on the Southern Expressway.

The van they had been travelling in had collided with a container truck en route to Colombo.