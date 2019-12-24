16.7 million rupees allocated as relief - President orders the relocation of those affected

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 8:02

The met department states that Showery condition over the island is likely to temporarily reduce to some extent from tomorrow.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

The Disaster Management Centre says that 74 thousand 944 individuals of 22 thousand 121 families have been affected owing to the inclement weather which has affected 13 districts.

The death toll due to adverse weather has increased to 7.

Irrigation Department says the water level of 75 major reservoirs has increased to 87 percent and 36 reservoirs are spilling as rains continue to lash some parts of the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the officials to take all necessary action to resettle the people distressed by the floods in the Polonnaruwa district.

The president gave this instruction while participating in the special discussion held yesterday for finding out about the relief programme for the affected people.

The Disaster Management Centre said that by now more than 16.7 million rupees have been set apart for providing relief for people affected by the inclement weather.

This money has been made available to the relevant district secretariats as well