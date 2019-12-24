Further+raids+on+outlets+selling+rice+for+higher+prices

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 9:50

Although the maximum retail price for rice has been imposed, there are have been reports of shops selling rice at higher prices.

The government recently announced a maximum retail price of Rs. 98 per kg for Nadu and Samba rice.

In the meantime, the Consumer Affairs Authority is carrying out raids in search of outlets selling rice at higher prices.

It is reported that cases have been filed against 15 outlets after raids were carried out by the Consumer Affairs Authority in the Ratnapura and Eheliyagoda areas.

Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa visited the Thambuttegama Economic Center in Anuradhapura yesterday.

The President’s attention was drawn towards the prices and the quality of the goods.