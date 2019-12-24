Special+bus+and+train+services+deployed+for+the+festive+season

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 8:03

A special transport service has now begun in view of the upcoming festive season.

Deputy Railway Department general manager V.S.Polwattagey said that accordingly it had been decided to begin a special train service from today.

The General manager said that this special service that begins today will be implemented on 27th and 29th as well.

Meanwhile the SLTB too has commenced a special bus service in coincidence with the upcoming festive season.

This service was implemented from 21st this month till 1st January next year.