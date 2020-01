Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 10:09

The Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors Association has taken steps to launch a special program since there is a danger of food items that have been damaged by the floods coming in to the market during the festive season.

Speaking to the Hiru news team, secretary of the Association B.M.M. Balasuriya stated that the public health inspectors have been informed to conduct island wide special raids from the 9th to the 31st of this month.