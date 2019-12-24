Patali+summoned+to+courts+today

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 8:03

MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka who was remanded upon arrest in connection to an accident which took place in 2016, is to be produced before courts yet again today.

The Colombo additional magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva ordered that the MP be remanded until today when the case was taken up in courts on the 19th of December.

Meanwhile, the Colombo magistrate’s court ordered the Prison director yesterday to take necessary measures to obtain a statement from IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave regarding the collision of a youth to MP Patalee Champika Ranawakas vehicle.

This was taking into account a report submitted by the Colombo crimes division as well.

The report had mentioned IGP Pujith Jayasundara as well who is currently on compulsory leave, in connection to the investigations conducted on the road accident, which requires a statement from him as well.

Accordingly the Colombo additional magistrate, Lochana Abeywickrama ordered the prison director to obtain statements between 26-30th this month.

Further the magistrate ordered the respective telecommunication operators to provide a call logs and data reports of several phone numbers used by MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka to the Colombo crimes division.

Meanwhile various views have been expressed regarding the arrest of MP Patalee Champika Ranawaka.