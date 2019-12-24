World faces 80% calorie increase by end of century

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 7:20

A study has suggested that the amount of food needed to feed the world's population by the end of the century could increase by almost 80%.

Researchers from Germany said a trend of increasing BMI is resulting in individuals requiring more calories.

The study, carried out by a team from the University of Gottingen, calculated that 60% of the calorie increase would be a result of the growing number of people in the world.

According to the UN World Population Prospects, the global population was estimated to increase from almost 7 billion in 2010 to almost 11 billion in 2100.