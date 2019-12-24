Special+traffic+plan+around+Katunayake+Airport

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 9:44

A special traffic plan has been implemented in and around the Katunayake International Airport.

This is to reduce the traffic congestion.

According to the police, the entrance to the airport from Colombo and Negombo will be considered as the main entrance.

In addition, vehicles coming from Minuwangoda should enter the airport through the main entrance.

Police said that vehicles coming from Minuwangoda and vehicles traveling towards Minuwangoda could use the road in front of the airport as before.

The new traffic plan has been implemented after several days of rehearsals.