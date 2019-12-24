Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prasanna Jayawardena passes away

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 8:24

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prasanna Jayawardena has passed away. He died at the age of 63 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

He has served as a Vice President of the Bar Association and is also a President's Counsel.

Prasanna Jayawardene, a past pupil of Royal College, Colombo, is a graduate of the University of Colombo.

He was also a member of the three-member Presidential Commission appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena to investigate the Central Bank bond scam during the previous government.