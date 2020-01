Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 9:02

Parliamentarian Patali Champika Ranawaka, who was arrested and remanded in connection with an accident in 2016, was produced before court this morning.

When the case was taken up on the 19th, Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva ordered that the MP be remanded until today.

Therefore, the MP was produced before the Colombo Magistrate's Court today.