The+number+of+reservoirs+with+open+sluice+gates+have+reduced

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 10:32

The number of reservoirs that are spilling over due to the sluice gates being opened, belonging to the Irrigation Department have decreased to 32. However, with the opening of the sluice gates of the Kawudulla reservoir, the risk of flooding in the Somawathi area continues.

Accordingly, the Irrigation Department informs the public in Medirigiriya, Kavagiyawa, Pamburana and Palliyagodella areas to be vigilant.

The Irrigation Department stated that the sluice gates of several reservoirs including Thamboawa, Kantale, Rajanganaya and Lunugamvehera have been opened.