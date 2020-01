Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 10:29

Patali Champika granted bail

MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka who was in remand in connection with a motor accident that injured a youth at Rajagiriya in 2016 has been released on bail this morning.



When MP Ranawaka was produced before the court, Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjani Silva ordered to release the MP on a 25 thousand cash bail and two surety bails of 500 thousand rupees each.



The Magistrate also ordered the MP not to influence the witnesses.