POLICE RECEIVED PERMISSION TO RECORD A STATEMENT FROM CHAMPIKA’S DRIVER

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 11:17

MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka was granted bail by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjani Silva today.

The Magistrate also ordered MP Ranawaka to appear before the Colombo Crimes Division on the last Sunday of every month.

MP Patalie Champika Ranawaka was arrested on December 18th in connection with a hit and run motor accident at Rajagiriya in 2016 and for concealing its evidence.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate stated in open court that the ill-fated jeep No.KP 7545 is public property and its damage has been estimated to be 917 thousand 244 rupees.

The Magistrate also stated that sufficient charges in order to not grant bail for the suspect have not been submitted to the court.

Later, MP Ranawaka was released on a 25 thousand rupee cash bail and two surety bails of 500 thousand rupees each.

At the same time, the overseas travel ban imposed on the MP has not been changed.

Meanwhile, the driver who is alleged to have been at the wheel at the time of the accident, Thusitha Kumara, surrendered to the Colombo Magistrate Court today.

Later, he was remanded until January 6th.