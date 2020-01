Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 11:51

A woman was killed and three others were critically injured when a three-wheeler skidded and veered off the road and toppled at the 10th post in the Ella-Wellawaya area.

A 49-year-old woman from Ella Kumbalwela died in this accident that took place this morning (24).

Initial police investigations have revealed that the accident had occurred when the three-wheeler driver lost control of the vehicle and toppled over a bridge.

Ella Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.