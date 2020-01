Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 12:25

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa states that he will be fully committed to uplift the local art and artiste, during his tenure as President.

The President was speaking at a meeting of artistes held at the President's House last evening.

The President further stated that they will strategically implement this work within the policy formulated to protect and nurture the culture and the identity of the country.