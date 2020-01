Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:48

Allegations that the release of samba and nadu to the market has been reduced

The Maradagahamula Rice Producers' Association alleges that large scale rice mill owners have reduced the release of Samba and Nadu rice to the market once the maximum retail price was set.

Its president, B.K. Ranjith said that large scale rice mill owners were trying to release more of the Kiri Samba rice to the market which is not price regulated.