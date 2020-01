Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:06

TNA says reports about its support to UNP are false

TNA media spokesman parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran said that the reports stating that the TNA will be supporting the UNP to form a UNP government at the next general election are completely false.

He stated that his party has not taken such a decision so far.

The media had reported stating that the MP made a statement in this regard after a meeting held at the TNA office in Kayts last Sunday.

However, he said that he was not in the Northern Province on that day.