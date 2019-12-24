Several+roads+are+still+blocked+due+to+inclement+weather

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 14:33

15,470 persons belonging to 4617 families are still being sheltered in safe areas despite the reduction of the rains.

A total of 74,946 persons belonging to 22,121 families have been affected by rains and floods, according to the latest release of the Disaster Management Center.

The number of reservoirs that are spilling over due to the sluice gates being opened, belonging to the Irrigation Department have decreased to 32. However, with the opening of the sluice gates of the Kawudulla reservoir, the risk of flooding in the Somawathi area continues.

Accordingly, the Irrigation Department informs the public in Medirigiriya, Kahambiyawa, Pamburana and Palliyagodella areas to be vigilant.

The Irrigation Department stated that the sluice gates of several reservoirs including Thamboawa, Kantale, Rajanganaya and Lunugamvehera have been opened.

Meanwhile, the one lane of the Passara-Badulla road which was temporarily closed due to landslides has been opened.

However, the Disaster Management Center has taken measures to get people off the busses from the high-risk areas during their travel.

Similarly, traffic on the Kandy-Kurunegala road has also been restricted to one lane due to the risk of landslides in the Katugastota-Senarathgama area.

The road leading to the Somawathiya Sacred area is still not motorable due to the water levels in certain areas of the road.

Due to the damage to the bridge on the A9 road at Matale-Palabaddala area, traffic has been restricted to one lane.

Also, the Kudumbigala Vihara road in Panama has been blocked due to the collapsing of the iron bridge located in front of the Kudumbigala Viharaya.

The Welimada, Randapola and Ambewela roads too have been closed due to landslides. The Disaster Management Center stated that the Nuwara Eliya-Padiyapalella-Kandy road is still blocked due to a landslide in the Munwatta - Malapattawa area.

However, the Department of Meteorology has announced that the prevailing rainy weather will be reduced from tomorrow.

However, there may be showers or thundershowers at times in the Northern Province. The Department stated that showers are expected in the North Central, Uva, Eastern Provinces and Nuwara Eliya and Matale Districts.