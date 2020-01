Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:48

Who is the Leader of the House and Chief Government Whip of Parliament

With the new government coming to power, representatives are to be nominated for the position of Leader of the House and Chief Government Whip of Parliament within the next few days.

Speaking to the Hiru news team a spokesperson from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna stated that the party will pay attention to this matter at their party leaders meeting.

The spokesperson further stated that the appointments are to be made before the new parliament session which begins on the 3rd.It is reported that the representatives to be named for the post of Leader of the House and Chief Government Whip of Parliament were discussed at the last Cabinet meeting.