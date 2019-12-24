A+request+to+reassess+school+text+books

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 13:10

Convention to protect the national heritage states that all the school text books should be studied again.

Addressing a media conference in Colombo this morning, the organization stated that school text books have been prepared during the past regime in a manner to eliminate national attitudes from the minds of students.

It further states that in the Grade 5 English text book, the North and the East provinces are printed in one color while the other 7 provinces are printed in different colors.

It states that there are several such erroneous information in the book.